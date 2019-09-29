Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Increased Its Position by $945,000; Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $10.20 Million as Stock Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company's stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 284,064 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

