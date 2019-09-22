Popular (BPOP) Share Value Rose While Clover Partners LP Has Raised Stake; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding Maintained by Bath Savings Trust Co

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. It closed at $54.51 lastly. It is down 14.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, up from 25,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99 million shares traded or 69.99% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

