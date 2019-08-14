Popular (BPOP) Market Valuation Rose While Rock Point Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Algert Global Increases Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Popular (BPOP) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 13,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 72,970 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 86,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 329,094 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion, sources say [20:37 BST24 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,858 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated owns 3,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cambridge Invest Research holds 0.01% or 31,571 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr has invested 0.13% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Highland Cap Mngmt Lp owns 0.08% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 32,425 shares. Goodnow Gru Limited Liability Co holds 1.00M shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 163,610 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. 33,127 are held by Gam Ag. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Boston Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Geode Cap Ltd Liability owns 875,013 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,830 shares to 4,122 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 72,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,325 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 18,609 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 525,747 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 82 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 0% or 38,247 shares. Principal owns 490,728 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 702,045 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raffles LP invested in 14.39% or 252,400 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 69,011 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 428,933 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Basswood Cap Lc accumulated 0.1% or 28,994 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% or 9,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 299,054 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Raging Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 680,000 shares.

