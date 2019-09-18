Popular (BPOP) Market Valuation Rose While Clover Partners LP Has Lifted Holding; Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 98,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76 million, down from 108,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 2.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 233,099 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 13,301 shares to 36,336 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci (INDA) by 10,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Exchange Traded Conc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

