Popular (BPOP) Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $716,300; Bokf Has Upped Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Position by $3.22 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Popular (BPOP) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 13,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,970 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 86,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 368,350 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53

Bokf increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 240.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 51,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 21,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited invested in 343,400 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 477,637 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated owns 6,812 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287,689 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 348,323 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,086 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,411 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Corp holds 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 120,829 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited holds 14,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Limited Liability Com holds 65 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Com Ma stated it has 24.13 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.16% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 33,128 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.32% or 67,200 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.05% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 17,851 shares to 9,094 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 27,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,218 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.42 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $2.50M were sold by SHOVEN JOHN B on Monday, February 4. 23,208 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares with value of $1.11M were sold by BECKLEY THOMAS P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management reported 85,844 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 31,843 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 124,456 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 15,766 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 1,915 shares. 5,010 were accumulated by Amp Cap Investors. Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 18,005 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Communications Investment Adviser holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 5,452 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 55,230 shares. Kames Public Limited Co holds 29,366 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4,192 shares. 196,855 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.01% or 30,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 9.80M shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

