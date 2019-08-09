Popular (BPOP) Holder Raging Capital Management Boosted Holding; Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 121,088 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 36,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The hedge fund held 422,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, down from 458,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 196,334 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,770 shares, and has risen its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion: NAIC To Address Pet Insurance This Weekend – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trupanion: Second Comp Bought For >70% Discount – Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Putting Nutrition to the Test: Trupanion and Rayne Clinical Nutrition Join Forces – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Trupanion Keeps Adding Pets, but at a Cost – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion: FAQ Black Line Offers New Disclosure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 525,747 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company. Axa accumulated 340,300 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Raffles Associate LP invested 14.39% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Stifel Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 17,556 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 69,011 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polaris Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 9% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 10 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 385,724 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Communication has invested 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 17,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 524,501 shares. 6,207 are held by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 87,677 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd accumulated 21,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Popular (BPOP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Popular (BPOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares to 797,188 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,900 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).