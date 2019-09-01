Popular (BPOP) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Cut Holding by $873,600 as Stock Price Rose; American Trust Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 208,202 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital stated it has 0.08% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Baystate Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Alliancebernstein LP owns 121,509 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 10,527 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 87,681 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 8,077 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0.06% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com owns 88,160 shares. Moreover, Frontier Management Limited Co has 0.73% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1.97 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 8,606 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management holds 17,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 22,300 shares. 18,005 were reported by Art Limited Com.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $154.83 million for 8.01 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,093 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Field Main Financial Bank holds 0.5% or 10,635 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 41,556 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.09% or 248,881 shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc reported 4,889 shares. Everence Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.36% or 41,202 shares. Montag A & Assocs stated it has 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Schroder Inv Management Group has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 130,381 shares. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Agf Invs America Incorporated holds 57,289 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 0.71% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company has 1.94% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 209,450 shares. Keating Invest Counselors has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).