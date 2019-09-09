Popular (BPOP) Holder Northpointe Capital Has Raised Position; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $12.12 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 175,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.75 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 967,479 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 6,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 258,711 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited reported 64,193 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Barclays Public Ltd reported 268,046 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc invested 3.25% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Check Mngmt Inc Ca has invested 3.08% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 50,382 are held by Pictet Asset. Ariel Invs Limited Com reported 0.3% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 17,707 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dsam Prtn (London) owns 3,350 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 647,776 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 1,882 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.26 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,345 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.32% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 19,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 76,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 479,947 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.13% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 119,097 shares. 79,753 are held by Aperio Group Inc Lc. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 23,100 shares. Brown Advisory has 22,300 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 0.05% or 559,700 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Maverick Cap Limited has 0.07% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 70,900 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc reported 1.62% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

