Popular (BPOP) Holder Clover Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding by $945,000; Polar Securities Trimmed Position in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (CM) by $10.53 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (CM) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57M, down from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 1.26M shares traded or 146.05% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 324,489 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 25,001 shares to 262,400 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leo Holdings Corp by 535,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: EPS Growth Expected To Remain Flat Due To Higher Operating Expenses – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stellar Dividend Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIBC announces no changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “CIBC (TSX:CM) Just Hit a Screaming Buy Signal – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03B for 8.82 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Popular Names Robert Carrady to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Popular, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 174,113 shares. Bank Of America De has 106,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Polaris Ltd owns 4.18M shares. Schroder Mngmt holds 8,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 688,748 shares. Clover Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 39,500 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Llc owns 82 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 8,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 2,394 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 20,466 shares.