Popular (BPOP) Holder Burney Co Has Upped Holding; Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) Valuation Rose While Opus Capital Group Has Decreased Position

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 21,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,867 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, down from 38,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 360,688 shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M

Burney Co increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 67.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 18,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,485 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 27,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 778,299 shares traded or 72.43% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30,193 shares to 146,172 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. MONZON GILBERTO also sold $216,512 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $913,036 activity.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) by 5,801 shares to 20,828 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51M for 29.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.