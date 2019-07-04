Poplar Forest Capital Upped Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding by $11.72 Million; Baxter Intl (Put) (BAX) Stock Price Rose While Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 3.96M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (Put) (BAX) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:PE) by 94,300 shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XME) by 165,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Com owns 6,622 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% or 14,529 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Llc holds 101,597 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,005 shares. Haverford owns 80,358 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 86,543 shares. M&R Management owns 13,830 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Limited holds 0.1% or 6,384 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Paradigm Capital New York has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Scotia Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 16,877 shares. 3,044 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.6% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.23 million for 25.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. Mason Jeanne K also sold $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, January 31.

