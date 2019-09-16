Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding by $14.14 Million as Stock Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Held by Naples Global Advisors Llc

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 4,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 66,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 61,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 2.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 202,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 624,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.71M, down from 826,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 5.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 559,578 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.18% or 115,925 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 376,574 shares. 45,402 were reported by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 162,681 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.42 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 2.68 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 65,410 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Com has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Buckingham Mngmt Inc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 19,912 shares stake. 521,237 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated holds 14,981 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.27% or 22.94M shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.