Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed By $8.50 Million Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position; Qep Resources (QEP) Sentiment Is 0.92

Qep Resources Inc (QEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 105 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 114 sold and decreased their stock positions in Qep Resources Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 215.71 million shares, down from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Qep Resources Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 71 Increased: 72 New Position: 33.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 24.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 566,341 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.79 million shares with $27.43M value, down from 2.35 million last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.23 million for 7.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 16,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 259 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.18% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 285,938 shares. 13.85M were reported by Franklin. First Corp In reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Axa holds 0% or 75,669 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Llc has 276 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 32,944 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jacobs Ca accumulated 46,455 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 7,568 shares. Mhr Fund Mngmt Llc has 850,000 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 19,670 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 327,942 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 6.45% above currents $16.6 stock price. Newell Brands had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc stake by 569,964 shares to 2.34 million valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 554,818 shares and now owns 908,310 shares. Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity. TODMAN MICHAEL bought $78,800 worth of stock.

The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 3.35M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,450 activity.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $846.97 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.