Poplar Forest Capital Stake In Devon Energy New (DVN) Was Has Raised; Cohen & Steers Has Upped Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Position by $1.80 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 5.35 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 128,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,620 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 567,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 471,105 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 48,594 shares. Whittier Company holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 692 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 2.10M shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 8 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Grace And White reported 26,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Guinness Asset owns 361,576 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Culbertson A N And holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 13,170 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.46M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 214,420 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 36,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 12,449 shares to 810,606 shares, valued at $67.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

