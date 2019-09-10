Poplar Forest Capital Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Price Declined While Springowl Associates Decreased by $2.17 Million Its Stake

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 33,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 2.82 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 993,392 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $866.61 million for 13.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year's $-0.34 per share. AIG's profit will be $866.61 million for 13.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings