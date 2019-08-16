Poplar Forest Capital Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Lowered by $9.55 Million; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 120,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 671,492 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.68 million, down from 792,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $83.94 lastly. It is down 33.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $42.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 441,282 shares. Bruce & holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 286,715 shares. Tctc Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 121,512 shares. Saturna Capital has invested 1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Everett Harris Ca owns 1.64 million shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 114,391 shares. 124,939 were accumulated by Callahan Lc. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 246,677 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 231,274 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Com holds 13,599 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 13,148 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Albion Finance Group Incorporated Ut holds 4,335 shares. 8.54 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.53% or 6.08M shares.

