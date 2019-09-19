Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Position; Ack Asset Management Has Increased By $9.12 Million Its Uscr (USCR) Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 49,120 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 761,486 shares with $56.55 million value, down from 810,606 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $3.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 269,467 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Uscr (USCR) stake by 81.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 212,200 shares as Uscr (USCR)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 472,200 shares with $20.36M value, up from 260,000 last quarter. Uscr now has $777.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 182,541 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 53% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Concrete – Q3 Earnings Are Key – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USCR) 9.7% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Mcrn stake by 190,000 shares to 680,000 valued at $9.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wms (NYSE:WMS) stake by 85,500 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Gmt Cap owns 244,670 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs accumulated 121,300 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 5,269 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 5,900 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.02% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 55,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Paloma Partners holds 0% or 5,135 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 10,713 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.43% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Rbf Ltd Liability Com owns 5,211 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.45% above currents $70.23 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.