Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake; Western Asset Has 1.47 Sentiment

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.53, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 22 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 15 trimmed and sold holdings in Western Asset. The institutional investors in our database now have: 12.07 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 9.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 72,665 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 969,691 shares with $62.50 million value, down from 1.04M last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $12.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.05M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $334.10 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. Ltd.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 38,715 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 246,233 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.84 million shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.37 million shares. The Vermont-based Rock Point Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 17.45% above currents $60.73 stock price. Lincoln National had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.47M for 6.35 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.