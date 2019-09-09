Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position by $777,664 as Share Value Declined; Foundry Partners Stake in Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (RTIX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 370,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 543,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 914,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 91,859 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX); 13/03/2018 Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 13,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.19 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 993,288 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "RTI Surgical beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on February 28, 2019

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 503,268 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $16.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) by 28,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability accumulated 9,591 shares or 0% of the stock. 39,270 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Cooperman Leon G invested in 0.07% or 198,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 4.81 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 27,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 144,542 shares. Millrace Asset Group holds 1.83% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) or 360,307 shares. Foundry Ptnrs accumulated 543,395 shares. Federated Pa holds 5,103 shares. Rock Springs Cap Lp reported 1.95M shares. Caprock Group has invested 0.01% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 56,379 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Automobile Association reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.58% or 40,170 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 39,744 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Brown Advisory Inc reported 26,792 shares stake. Twin Mgmt holds 0.49% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 170,850 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested in 13,034 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 2.04 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 608,467 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 171,008 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 49,123 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 385,859 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $458.34 million for 5.77 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): The Vilas Fund Thinks it is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on May 13, 2019