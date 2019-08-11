Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $25.80 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Position in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Has Upped by $433,350

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 14,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 35,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 21,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 739,686 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 486,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 68,373 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 555,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 52,453 shares to 56,606 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,640 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 182,531 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 27,934 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Ftb has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 152 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 65,462 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 1.73M shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 15,543 shares. Parametric Assocs owns 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 599,117 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 21,866 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 164,490 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 566,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 100 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 17,591 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 104,372 shares in its portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $47.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Inc stated it has 3.30M shares. Eastern Bankshares stated it has 111,045 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 52,349 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.78% or 2.82 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 53,429 shares. American Grp stated it has 10.84M shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,927 shares. 33,997 are owned by Hamel Assoc. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank accumulated 0.36% or 45,148 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.04% or 31,000 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Investec Asset Management owns 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 572,926 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 224,916 shares. Moreover, Sonata Group Inc has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,690 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

