Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding by $13.49 Million as Stock Rose; Qs Investors Holds Stake in Chemed New (CHE)

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 171.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 17,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 27,368 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 10,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $414.71. About 31,869 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 7.23 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 6,500 shares to 62 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 20,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,968 shares, and cut its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT).