Poplar Forest Capital Lifted Its Davita (DVA) Stake by $3.08 Million; Ellington Management Group Has Upped Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $507,300; Market Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 8,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 609,402 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 54,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 557,728 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.38 million, up from 502,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 1.74 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s what Key’s next CEO faces in Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 65,481 shares to 70,717 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 33,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,900 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$59.66, Is It Time To Put DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is DaVita Inc.’s (NYSE:DVA) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DaVita reports preliminary results of self-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DaVita sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $7.25 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 491,090 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 49,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,486 shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

