Poplar Forest Capital Lifted Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increased Home Depot (HD) Position by $3.91 Million as Stock Rose

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 224,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.59M, up from 205,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $229.99. About 707,630 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 386,220 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 50,160 shares to 14,506 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,541 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 46,719 shares to 700,920 shares, valued at $66.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 111,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).