Poplar Forest Capital Lifted Antero Res (AR) Position; Last Week Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Global Payments had 22 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Reduce”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GPN in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, July 15. Wedbush maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) latest ratings:

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 11.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc acquired 312,644 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 9.15%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 3.07M shares with $27.13 million value, up from 2.76 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 566,341 shares to 1.79 million valued at $27.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 486,741 shares and now owns 68,373 shares. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $173,130 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. RADY PAUL M bought 7,350 shares worth $49,927. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 103,337 shares. 1.13M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Swiss Natl Bank owns 421,000 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 948,957 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 336,210 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Caymus Capital Lp holds 7.92% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 4.04 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 358,615 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Global Payments Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.80 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs reported 9,336 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 1,558 shares. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 0.09% or 76,728 shares. 5.51 million are owned by International Invsts. Sandhill Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Service Automobile Association reported 379,384 shares. Prudential owns 144,900 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability holds 33,896 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 595,158 shares. Annex Advisory Lc holds 0.07% or 3,244 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital has 3,819 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership stated it has 250,140 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. JACOBS WILLIAM I had sold 600 shares worth $73,746. $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $425,202 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $26.58 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 56.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32 million shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference