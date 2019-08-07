Poplar Forest Capital Increased Its Position in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $11.72 Million; First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 12.03 million shares traded or 97.85% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 4,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 76,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 81,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 2.74M shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy (DVN) to Post Q2 Earning: Will it Disappoint? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,131 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP invested in 21,375 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 22,625 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 0.47% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 901,196 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 384,500 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Blackrock Inc holds 32.07 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 307,331 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 204,091 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 13,784 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 121,812 shares. Sasco Incorporated Ct holds 2.49% or 842,838 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Com stated it has 20,155 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Scott & Selber reported 0.98% stake. Hgk Asset reported 79,453 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 0.44% or 29,971 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications holds 39,216 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management owns 23,724 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.67% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Heritage Invsts Management Corp invested in 126,306 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 944,974 are held by First Manhattan. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cadence Savings Bank Na owns 9,510 shares. 3,461 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Optimum Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Verus Fincl Prtn Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 7.72 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 88,487 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $169.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).