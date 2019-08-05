Poplar Forest Capital Increased Its Antero Res (AR) Holding by $2.50 Million as Valuation Declined; Hussman Strategic Advisors Stake in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Has Upped by $900,000 as Stock Rose

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 507,727 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 11/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Dedicates Its US Regional Headquarters Office in Walnut Creek, California; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – AGREES WITH GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS TO DEVELOP & OPERATE A SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PIPELINE WITH TOTAL CAPACITY OF UP TO 300 MWP; 13/04/2018 – TARIFFS ON CANADIAN SOLAR PANELS ALLOWED BY U.S. APPEALS COURT; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Net $43.4M; 03/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – GLOBAL YATIRIM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CANADIAN SOLAR; 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Partners with Global Investment Holdings to Develop and Provide Services for up to 300 MWp Solar Projects in EMEA

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.35M shares traded or 48.70% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $174,912 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Numbers Hint at a Bright Future for This Natural Gas Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation has 17,217 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6,200 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.7% or 389,575 shares. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1.06 million shares. Harbourvest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 171,214 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 318,161 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 75,600 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Charles Schwab holds 0.01% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 253,775 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 554,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,131 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $58.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,738 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS).

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Solar Stocks Set to Benefit From China’s $247M Subsidies – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ReneSola (SOL) Sells 10 Solar Rooftop DG Projects in China – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Why Canadian Solar Stock Is Worth a Double – Profit Confidential” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Companyâ€™s â€˜Hawaii Projectâ€™ Reveals a $4 Trillion Opportunity – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.