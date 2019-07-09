Poplar Forest Capital Increased By $2.50 Million Its Antero Res (AR) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering STERIS plc (STE)

Among 2 analysts covering STERIS (NYSE:STE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STERIS had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JMP Securities maintained STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) rating on Wednesday, May 22. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $15000 target. See STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 11.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc acquired 312,644 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 9.15%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 3.07M shares with $27.13M value, up from 2.76 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 6.47 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 341,897 shares traded. STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has risen 28.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical STE News: 09/05/2018 – STERIS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.24, EST. $1.22; 09/05/2018 – STERIS : JOHN P. WAREHAM TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Steris 4Q Rev $716M; 23/03/2018 – Steris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – STERIS PLC – 2019 CAPITAL SPENDING IS ANTICIPATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Steris Names Nirav Shah to Board; 09/05/2018 – Steris: Chairman John Wareham to Retire at 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Steris 4Q Net $73.6M; 26/03/2018 – STERIS PLC SAYS CO, STERIS CORPORATION HAVE ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 1 investors sold STERIS plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 18,096 shares or 9.91% less from 20,086 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Fruth Invest Management reported 0.7% stake.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support services and products for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It has a 42.82 P/E ratio. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $166,862 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 7,750 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $50,284 on Friday, May 31. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 42,422 shares to 747,639 valued at $67.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 33,584 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Assoc stated it has 49,330 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 13,434 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn owns 541,192 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 43,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 536,311 shares in its portfolio. Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 29,000 shares. Campbell & Com Adviser Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 27,840 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 391,501 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 98,984 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 13,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 50,470 shares.