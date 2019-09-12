Poplar Forest Capital Holds Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Aristotle Fund LP Cut Its Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Position by $954,000; Stock Value Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc. (SPG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 2.66 million shares traded or 71.08% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 983,236 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 132,000 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $46.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 82,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

