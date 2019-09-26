Poplar Forest Capital Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Boosted by $5.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 91,342 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 259,116 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 202,001 shares to 624,224 shares, valued at $43.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 380,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 112,500 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).