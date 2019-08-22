Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $11.72 Million; As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Declined, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 81.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 9,820 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 295,960 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 3.61M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SVB Financial Group to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tile Secures $45 Million to Advance Embedded Partnerships, International Growth, Product and Service Expansions – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capitalâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More important recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Devon Energy raises full-year production view, cuts full-year capex – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

