Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Its Antero Res (AR) Stake by $2.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lifted by $979,195 as Market Value Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.37M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 9.70 million shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 442,189 shares. Advisory invested in 379,816 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 6,645 shares. Continental Ltd accumulated 2.11% or 44,766 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt invested in 89,917 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 12,396 shares. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 283,568 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 90,247 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.24% or 2,053 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co owns 22,439 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co invested in 0.61% or 6.78 million shares. Orleans Corporation La holds 1.56% or 20,111 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,413 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 625,298 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 105,872 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,745 shares to 144,645 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 12,449 shares to 810,606 shares, valued at $67.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 148,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,341 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

