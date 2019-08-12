Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Bt Group Plc (BT) Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Has Increased Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 453,621 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 363,807 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 27/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @dbsbank to build and implement #Carousell’s mobile wallet CarouPay; 23/03/2018 – CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Oper Pft GBP1.08B; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s four mobile networks win new airwaves in auction; 23/03/2018 – BT GROUP: DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HOLDS 12.06% OF VOTING RIGHTS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME, CALLED BT PENSION SCHEME (BTPS), TO FUTURE BENEFITS IN EARLY SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- DECIDED NOT TO REGULATE PRICES OF OPENREACH’S FASTEST WHOLESALE BROADBAND PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – BT – ALSO CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF IMPROVEMENTS TO BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES ALREADY IN BTRSS, BT’S PRIMARY PENSION SCHEME FOR NEW JOINERS SINCE 2009

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management owns 23,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,311 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 368,886 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.13% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 3.55 million shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 754,063 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 47,296 shares. Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.01% or 153,193 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 49,400 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 59,815 shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc accumulated 1.45 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kwmg Lc holds 0% or 55 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Burney invested 0.08% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 217,633 shares to 826,225 shares, valued at $51.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 278,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).