Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Conagra Brands (CAG) Position; Shorts at JFE HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (JFEEF) Raised By 11.38%

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 91.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc acquired 594,957 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $33.00M value, up from 649,239 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 7.17 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

JFE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) had an increase of 11.38% in short interest. JFEEF’s SI was 1.23 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.38% from 1.11M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12317 days are for JFE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s short sellers to cover JFEEF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 1,000 shares traded or 900.00% up from the average. JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 88,451 shares to 1.82M valued at $40.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc stake by 132,000 shares and now owns 2.21 million shares. Tapestry Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.78% above currents $29.97 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. $299,865 worth of stock was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 476,525 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,400 shares. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited owns 10,201 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. 7,902 are owned by Horizon Lc. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% or 13,008 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 246 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co holds 564 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Horrell Mgmt stated it has 30,941 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Burns J W & Comm Ny has invested 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 750 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Fin Corporation In reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 23,675 shares in its portfolio.

Another recent and important JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “JFE Holdings Inc. 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2017.