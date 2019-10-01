Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake; Rli (de (RLI) Shorts Down By 1.97%

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc acquired 66,987 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 763,559 shares with $65.10 million value, up from 696,572 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 680,145 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

Rli Corp (de (NYSE:RLI) had a decrease of 1.97% in short interest. RLI’s SI was 2.87M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.97% from 2.93M shares previously. With 155,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Rli Corp (de (NYSE:RLI)’s short sellers to cover RLI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 29,724 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 82,570 shares to 1.42M valued at $40.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,647 shares and now owns 138,497 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was reduced too.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 6.36% above currents $82.27 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 10. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RLI Corp. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.84 million shares or 0.46% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 4,846 shares or 0% of the stock. 56 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.02 million shares. Products Prtnrs Lc accumulated 13,443 shares. Advsrs Preferred Llc owns 2,132 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 25,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 414 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 21,954 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 22,772 shares. First Foundation reported 3,183 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 371,460 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank reported 7,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 103,849 shares. Moreover, Hexavest Incorporated has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 2,399 shares.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 33.04 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,790 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Angelina Michael E, worth $90,790.