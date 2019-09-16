Poplar Forest Capital Has Trimmed By $11.74 Million Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Hyatt Hotels (H)

Among 2 analysts covering Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hyatt Hotels has $8000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is -0.09% below currents $76.57 stock price. Hyatt Hotels had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2 to “Market Perform”. See Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) latest ratings:

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 43.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 782,729 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.01M shares with $15.50 million value, down from 1.79M last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $7.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 806,954 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD JTWO.L COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video)

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 100,168 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 21/05/2018 – Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to full and select service hotels, resorts, and residential and other properties. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. It operates in four divisions: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The firm operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Gold Passport, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,625 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 12,877 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.57% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 61,398 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.14 million shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 31,049 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 418 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 85,312 shares. Carroll Associate Inc holds 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 61 shares. Northern Corp reported 0% stake. Canandaigua National Bank And holds 3,749 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.60M were reported by Blackrock. Grs Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 165,297 shares or 7.44% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 26,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity. TODMAN MICHAEL bought $78,800 worth of stock.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.09M for 8.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 108 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 109,477 shares stake. 1,378 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Co. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 607,170 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 104,015 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 384,547 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 181,917 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd reported 2.67M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Management reported 0.54% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 621,191 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Communications has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Co reported 462,600 shares. 18.91 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. City Holding Comm holds 157 shares.