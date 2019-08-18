Poplar Forest Capital Has Trimmed American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $1.44 Million as Share Value Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Decreased Holding

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 5,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 237,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, down from 243,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 33,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 583,590 shares. Towercrest Capital Management holds 2.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 164,405 shares. Pggm Invs holds 762,002 shares. Cumberland Limited holds 1.01% or 233,377 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2,650 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Com holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 10,133 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.19% or 33,888 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 41,183 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,557 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 17,000 shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Il has invested 0.29% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Com has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking accumulated 758,424 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 36,490 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 716 shares to 17,023 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 34,870 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.01% or 16,391 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.67% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 71,782 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,050 shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd accumulated 4,269 shares. Covington Advsr reported 42,293 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 48,214 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Jensen Invest Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fruth Management owns 35,772 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Company accumulated 15.92 million shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 52,829 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il accumulated 39,271 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.