Poplar Forest Capital Has Raised Stake in Antero Res (AR) as Stock Price Declined; Idex (IEX) Market Valuation Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.83. About 295,022 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.53M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl holds 2,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim reported 0.17% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Jennison Associates Lc has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2,041 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Management holds 820 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc holds 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 194,163 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 88,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Strs Ohio reported 3,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,038 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. 7.23 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 14,219 shares. 290,002 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% or 17,931 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,631 shares to 272,416 shares, valued at $38.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 57,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,508 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80M for 28.66 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 51,362 shares to 409,199 shares, valued at $53.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 566,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,217 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gru Holdings Ag invested in 480,569 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 8.45 million shares. Moreover, Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Utah Retirement reported 45,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 77,664 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com stated it has 1.26 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,442 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 720,054 shares. Apollo LP owns 83,401 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,909 shares. Assets Invest Management Lc owns 29,000 shares.