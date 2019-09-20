Poplar Forest Capital Has Raised Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $5.69 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Maintained by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 3,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 61,629 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 58,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 3.83 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.25 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 49,120 shares to 761,486 shares, valued at $56.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 657,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,967 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 24,125 shares to 388,310 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,031 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.