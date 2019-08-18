Poplar Forest Capital Has Lifted E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $10.97 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Upped Its Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 1,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 31,360 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 30,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin

