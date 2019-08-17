Poplar Forest Capital Has Lifted Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $11.72 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Birchview Capital LP Cut Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $390,000; Stock Price Declined

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 831,775 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 7.79M shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,310 shares to 528,047 shares, valued at $43.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 896,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.54% or 245,017 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus accumulated 17,722 shares. Brave Asset Inc owns 14,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 10,155 shares. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 7.47 million shares. Menta Cap Limited Company reported 20,379 shares. Regions Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 7,075 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 1,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.55 million shares. Barnett Inc has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Atria Investments Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,807 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23.17M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 111,024 shares. Ally Fincl holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 45,000 shares. 61,016 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 43,800 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Aqr Limited Co has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 19,188 shares. 19,115 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested in 0% or 15,992 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.28 million shares. Maverick Limited owns 0.46% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 870,764 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Lc owns 175,000 shares. 128,418 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 259,339 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 58,300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.