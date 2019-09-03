Poplar Forest Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Antero Res (AR) as Market Valuation Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.36 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 6.49 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 85,342 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 126,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 5.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57M for 34.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,840 shares to 57,767 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 91,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,195 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $51.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 74,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

