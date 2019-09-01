Poplar Forest Capital Has Increased Its Antero Res (AR) Holding by $2.50 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Ugi New (UGI) Stock Price Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 33.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 769,354 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.64M, up from 575,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 2.15 million shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.79M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

