Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While American Investment Services Has Cut Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 486,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 68,373 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 555,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 10.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 149,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 13.00 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,932 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Country Bancshares invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raymond James And Associates holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9.82M shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.33% or 34,583 shares. Fiera accumulated 36,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clough Capital Prtn Lp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 177,700 shares. Btc Cap Management owns 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 124,156 shares. Ar Asset Management reported 1.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sectoral Asset invested in 2.14% or 419,126 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 4.40M shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 71,756 shares. Ssi holds 19,931 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 10.62M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: CSCO, TRV – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $58.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.