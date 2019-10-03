Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Holding as Shares Rose; Marcato Capital Management LP Stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Has Cut by $7.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 174,705 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 202,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 624,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.71 million, down from 826,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 6.91 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qv holds 3.75% or 388,959 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Pension Serv owns 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.64M shares. Credit Capital Investments Limited stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Grp Inc reported 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fulton State Bank Na owns 18,708 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 116,000 shares stake. National Bank Of The West invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na, Kansas-based fund reported 33,730 shares. American Group Inc owns 760,944 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 555,708 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 66,400 are owned by Assets Invest Mngmt Lc. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Co reported 67,481 shares. Miller Howard Incorporated New York holds 2.53% or 1.23 million shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Llc reported 139,196 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Which Geographically-Diversified Banking Giant Is Better: Citigroup or HSBC? – Forbes” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street set for higher open ahead of manufacturing data – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis stock drops after earnings, as pot sales miss revised target – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.36 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials is ~6% down on Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endeavour Silver and Alexco Resource among Energy/Materials gainers; Cleveland-Cliffs and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.