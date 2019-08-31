Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Coty (COTY) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 40.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 896,271 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.31 million shares with $15.12 million value, down from 2.21M last quarter. Coty Inc now has $7.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 5.20 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Among 8 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraft Heinz has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 24.41% above currents $25.52 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by PiperJaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35 target in Monday, March 4 report. Guggenheim maintained The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 12. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of KHC in report on Friday, August 9 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. See The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) latest ratings:

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity. Shares for $12.40 million were bought by HARF PETER.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty Inc has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 18.95% above currents $9.55 stock price. Coty Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by DA Davidson. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Cap Mngmt holds 687,910 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0% or 105,774 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 249,498 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 176,835 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 10,547 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust has 8,544 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 37,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% stake. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Com reported 108,895 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 16,400 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 5.67 million shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 43,479 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 205,440 shares. Highbridge Capital Ltd reported 610,000 shares.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coty Inc (COTY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty and Younique to part ways – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty’s Q4 results in-line with guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.94 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.