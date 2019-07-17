Poplar Forest Capital Has Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $7.53 Million; Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Emory University Has Upped Stake by $389,114

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 278,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.19 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 41.38M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 68,176 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. 2,130 shares were sold by ASELAGE STEVE, worth $45,667. $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by ROTE WILLIAM E. on Monday, February 11. $37,927 worth of stock was sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Monday, February 11.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares to 32,477 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,518 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun reported 0.08% stake. 406,322 are held by Panagora Asset Management. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Invesco Ltd owns 1.07M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.21M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 49,960 shares. Daiwa Secs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 263 shares. 17,116 were accumulated by Voya Invest Ltd Llc. Jennison Associate Lc stated it has 590,390 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 134,200 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.05% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 1.94 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Com reported 11,529 shares stake. Spark Inv Management Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 318,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gp owns 2.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.28M shares. Intl Ca reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, First Financial In has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pzena Invest Management Ltd invested in 14.84M shares or 2.23% of the stock. 24,465 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc. Benin Management has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,292 shares. Springowl Lc reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.56% or 10.97 million shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 167,029 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 10,965 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sei owns 7.62 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. At Natl Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 4.23M shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.11% or 19,776 shares in its portfolio.

