Poplar Forest Capital Has Cut By $3.68 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vocera Communications had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VCRA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. See Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy

11/02/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 89.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 31,451 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 3,738 shares with $441,000 value, down from 35,189 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. 1,990 shares were sold by Carlen Douglas Alan, worth $60,317 on Friday, February 15. Shares for $151,550 were sold by Spencer Justin.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $818.85 million. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Vocera Communications, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,662 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 877 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.26 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Limited Com has 0.88% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 382,916 shares. 207,700 are owned by Pembroke Mngmt Limited. Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 167,994 were reported by Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. 692,539 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 12,414 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt L P has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Moreover, Eqis Management has 0.04% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 16,817 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 5,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 347,767 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 437,201 shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.