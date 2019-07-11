Poplar Forest Capital Has Boosted Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position; Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 39.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 1.64M shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 5.77 million shares with $208.39 million value, up from 4.13 million last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $3.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 54,576 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES D.E. SHAW VETERAN GIBSON FOR HEDGE FUND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 44C-SHR FROM 41C, EST. 45C; 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc acquired 377,922 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.50M shares with $47.31M value, up from 1.12 million last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $12.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 384,998 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Highstreet Asset accumulated 68 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 13,440 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 212,608 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 50 are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd Company. Boston Advsr Limited Liability holds 10,290 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 12,254 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 316 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 341 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Strs Ohio holds 0.2% or 1.21M shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 119,837 shares to 2.03 million valued at $296.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Cl C stake by 46,713 shares and now owns 306,103 shares. Cnx Resources Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lazard Asset Management adds U.S. systematic equity team – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Retirees Must Have in Their Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Devon Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 16. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 217,633 shares to 826,225 valued at $51.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 74,660 shares and now owns 1.91 million shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.