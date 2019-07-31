Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holding by $3.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Walthausen & Company Cut Heartland Financial Usa (HTLF) Holding by $769,020; Market Valuation Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 42,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 747,639 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.48 million, down from 790,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.75. About 103,053 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (HTLF) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 18,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 112,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Heartland Financial Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 28,151 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 20.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 42,250 shares to 173,960 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) or 1.33 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 14,984 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Victory Capital reported 9,446 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 30,171 shares stake. Barclays Public Lc reported 22,194 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Marshall Wace Llp has 56,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta, Texas-based fund reported 5,272 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.04% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Teton Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 4,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 16,712 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 11,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 12,481 shares.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.