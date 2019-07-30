Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $13.49 Million; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $3.91 Million as Share Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,128 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 43,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $211.63. About 1.72M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 6.06M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 349,746 shares to 711,467 shares, valued at $47.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) by 610,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was sold by Henry Daniel. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M. 30,000 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cleararc Cap Inc owns 18,583 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,194 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,767 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa has 153,768 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 249,900 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Country Club Na reported 7,109 shares. Meritage Management holds 0.08% or 4,098 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Group has 4,213 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 2.41M shares. Citigroup has invested 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 7,428 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.42% or 14.92M shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc holds 10,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Consulate invested in 9,604 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Ltd has 10,079 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited reported 27,226 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 2.92M shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.17% or 8,140 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 135,020 shares stake. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.09% or 46,980 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 16,161 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.1% or 170,671 shares. 154,378 were accumulated by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Pinebridge LP holds 842,366 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 509,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 89,413 were accumulated by Augustine Asset. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust Company has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 720 are held by Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Company.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.